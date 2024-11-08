Why AP called the Nevada Senate race for Jacky Rosen

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen won reelection early Saturday morning after The Associated Press declared she had beat Republican Sam Brown in a race that turned on Rosen’s strong performance in the state’s two largest counties — Clark and Washoe. With nearly all of the vote counted, the AP called the race for Rosen. At the time the AP called the race at 12:15 a.m. ET on Saturday, there were not enough votes left to count, according to AP’s estimates, in the state’s rural areas to make up the gap created by Rosen’s performance in the counties that are home to Las Vegas and Reno.

