Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins reelection in Washington’s closely watched 3rd District

SEATTLE (AP) — First-term Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has won reelection in Washington state’s closely watched 3rd Congressional District. Her victory Saturday means she survived a rematch with Republican Joe Kent. Two years ago, she beat the Trump-endorsed Kent by fewer than 3,000 votes out of nearly 320,000 cast, making it one of the closest races in the country and setting the stage for a tough election fight this year. During her tenure she has balanced progressive policies, including support for abortion rights, with positions more commonly favored by Republicans, such as calls for border security.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.