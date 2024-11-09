Newly inaugurated Indonesian President Subianto visits China in first overseas trip

BEIJING (AP) — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has pledged to maintain close ties with China during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing, his first overseas stop since he took office three weeks ago. Subianto is seeking to strengthen relations with China, Indonesia’s largest trading partner. Saturday’s visit to Beijing is Subianto’s second this year, following a visit in April as president-elect after winning the Indonesian presidential election in February. Subianto is scheduled to visit four other nations, including the U.S. and the U.K., suggesting that Indonesia will continue its longstanding stance of neutrality between Beijing and Washington.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.