One of 8 migrants sent to Albania returned to Italy

ROME (AP) — One of the eight migrants brought for processing in an Albanian center after being intercepted in international waters has returned to Italy after being deemed “vulnerable.” That’s according to delegation of Italian activists and lawmakers visiting the center Saturday. An acrtivist said that the Egyptian man was diagnosed with “psychic problems,” which made it impossible for him to remain at the Gjadër reception center. Currently only seven migrants – five from Bangladesh and two from Egypt – remain at the Albanian center. A decision by Rome judges on their detention in Albania is expected for Monday.

