Indiana man is found guilty of murder in the 2017 killings of 2 teenage girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A former drugstore worker in the small Indiana community of Delphi has been convicted of murder in the 2017 killings of two girls who vanished during an afternoon hike. Richard Allen was accused of cutting the throats of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. Prosecutors said he forced the girls known as Abby and Libby off a trail in February 2017. Allen faces up to 130 years in prison on two counts of murder and two additional counts of murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping. Evidence included a recording of Allen telling his wife, “I did it. I killed Abby and Libby.”

