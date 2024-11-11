Polish president urges sustained US commitment to Europe’s security

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has marked his country’s Independence Day with a call for sustained U.S. commitment to Europe’s security in view of Russian aggression in the region. President Andrzej Duda also said Monday that Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders should be restored. Independence Day in Poland carries powerful weight for a nation once partitioned and ruled by Russia, Germany and Austro-Hungary. The bitterness of losing national sovereignty still shapes political life. In Warsaw, tens of thousands of people took part in a march organized by nationalist groups. Police said they detained 75 people and seized banned items from participants,

