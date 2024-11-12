After hosting World Cup, Qatar praised by UN rights body for labor law reforms but urged to do more

GENEVA (AP) — Qatar has been praised at the United Nations’ top human rights body for improving labor laws before the 2022 World Cup. But Qatar was also urged to fully abolish its employment system for migrant workers known as kafala. Qatar returned to the Human Rights Council in Geneva for the first time since the soccer tournament that needed hundreds of thousands of foreign workers to build stadiums and key projects. FIFA is set to next month confirm Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host. That likely sets up another decade of scrutiny on how human rights are respected while preparing for soccer’s biggest event.

