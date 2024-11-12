Argentina’s monthly inflation drops to 2.7%, the lowest level in 3 years

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s inflation has slowed to 2.7% in October, the lowest level in three years in a win for the libertarian government of President Javier Milei. He came to power almost a year ago promising to pull Argentina out of a dire economic crisis. Argentina’s statistics agency on Tuesday reported October’s number. In September, inflation was 3.5%. On annual basis, inflation in October was 193% compared to 209% reported in September.

