Groups seek a new hearing on a Mississippi mail-in ballot lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel incorrectly interpreted federal and state laws when it ruled that Mississippi cannot count mail-in ballots that are cast by Election Day but arrive a few days later. That’s the argument made by two groups, Vet Voice Foundation and Mississippi Alliance for Retired Americans. They are asking the entire 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider the ruling that part of the court issued. Oct. 25. The ruling did not affect Mississippi’s vote counting for the Nov. 5 election because of precedents that ban big changes shortly before elections. But if the case is eventually decided by the Supreme Court, it could affect voting nationwide.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.