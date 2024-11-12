Many uncalled House races are in California. This is why it takes the state weeks to count votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of the U.S. House rests on just over a dozen races where winners have not yet been determined. About half of those races are in California, which has only counted about three-quarters of its votes. This isn’t unusual or unexpected. The nation’s most populous state is consistently among the slowest to report all its election results. Compare it to a state like Florida, the third-largest, which finished counting its votes four days after Election Day. These differences in how states count — and how long it takes — exist because the Constitution sets out broad principles for electing a national government, but leaves the details to the states. Lawmakers in California designed their elections to improve accessibility and increase turnout.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.