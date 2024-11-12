Mike Tyson-Jake Paul: How to watch the fight, time, odds

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had to wait an extra four months for his high-profile match with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The delay from the original plan for July was caused by Tyson having a medical episode on a plane and needing time to recover from a stomach ulcer. The rescheduled bout is set for Friday night at the $1.2 billion retractable roof home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The state has sanctioned it as a pro fight with some modifications.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.