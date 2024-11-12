New wildfires burn in US Northeast while bigger blazes rage out West

More small wildfires have broken out across the northeastern U.S. in a series of blazes officials are blaming on very dry conditions throughout the region. Heavy smoke has led to poor air quality and health advisories for parts of New Jersey and New York. That includes New York City. Firefighters in Massachusetts are working to contain dozens of fires amid strong winds and drought conditions. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Tuesday for much of that state and Connecticut. In California, the Mountain fire in Ventura County was about half contained Tuesday. The fire has forced thousands of residents to flee and destroyed nearly 200 structures.

