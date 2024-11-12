Republican Dan Newhouse wins reelection to US House in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse has won reelection to the U.S. House. He is one of two remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. He survived a challenge Tuesday from Jerrod Sessler, who was endorsed by Trump. In his bid for a sixth term, Newhouse was endorsed by the NRA and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, and he has mostly steered clear of the subject of Trump. He’s instead focused on agriculture and border security in a state with millions of acres of pastures, orchards and cereal grain lands where immigrant labor is extremely important.

