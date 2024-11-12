West Virginia governor-elect Morrisey to be sworn in mid-January

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia governor-elect Republican Patrick Morrisey will be sworn in Jan. 13. Morrisey, who has served as West Virginia’s attorney general since 2013, addressed the media on Tuesday for the first time since his Nov. 5 victory speech. He won his race against Democrat Steve Williams, the mayor of Huntington. The 56-year-old will succeed the state’s current two-term governor, Republican Jim Justice, who is heading to the U.S. Senate. Morrisey named a few people who would be co-leaders in his transition team, including Doug Buffington, his chief deputy in the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and House of Delegates Majority Leader Eric Householder.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.