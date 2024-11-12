What to know about Kristi Noem, Trump’s pick for Homeland Security secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has selected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to head the Department of Homeland Security. It’s one of the biggest government agencies that will be integral to his vow to secure the border and carry out a massive deportation operation. She rose to prominence in conservative circles for resisting most government regulations to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases. Like Trump, she talks tough on immigration, joining other Republican governors who sent troops to Texas to discourage migrants. She faced harsh criticism for covering most of the deployment cost with a $1 million donation from a Tennessee billionaire. She was vilified this year for a story she told in her book about killing her dog.

