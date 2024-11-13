Wander Franco released under supervision after gun arrest in Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN DE LA MAGUANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been granted supervised release after being arrested and charged for illegally carrying a gun in his vehicle during an altercation in a parking lot in the Dominican Republic. Dominican judge Viamerca Ruiz said Wednesday that Franco needs to report to court once a month while he is being investigated for carrying the firearm that was registered under his uncle’s name. Franco, who awaits trial in a sexual abuse case, was arrested Sunday after an argument broke out in a San Juan de la Maguana apartment complex parking lot.

