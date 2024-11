NEW YORK (AP) — Dave Sims is replacing John Sterling as Suzyn Waldman’s play-by-play partner on New York Yankees radio broadcasts. WFAN made the announcement. Sterling, 86, retired in April, a few weeks into his 36th season but returned in the final week of the regular season and worked in the postseason. Sims, 71, has spent the last 20 years calling Seattle Mariners games.

