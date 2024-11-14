Ex-Phoenix Suns employee files racial discrimination, retaliation lawsuit against the team

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Phoenix Suns employee is suing the team, alleging racial discrimination and unlawful retaliation that led to her termination. Andrea Trischan says in the lawsuit filed Wednesday that “potential financial misconduct” and sexual misconduct also took place by team employees. Trischan was the franchise’s manager of diversity, equity and inclusion. She worked for the Suns for about 10 months from September 2022 until July 2023. A Suns spokesperson wrote that the lawsuit was “without merit.” ESPN and The Arizona Republic first reported on the lawsuit.

