Outside report calls on UCLA to develop clear plans and policies for major protests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A law enforcement consulting group says the University of California, Los Angeles should develop clear plans and policies, communication lines and decision-making authority for major protests. The outside review was requested in response to the university’s controversial handling of large student protests against the Israel-Hamas war in late April and May. More than 200 people were arrested after they refused police orders to leave. The report found UCLA left campus police out of pre-planning and engagement, and then unleashed law enforcement haphazardly when the situation had escalated. UCLA officials said it will continue implementing the recommendations.

