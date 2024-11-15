Regulators approve North Dakota section of planned 5-state Midwest carbon dioxide pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Utility regulators in North Dakota have approved a carbon dioxide pipeline that would span five Midwestern states. Friday’s decision by the state’s Public Service Commission is a key victory for Summit Carbon Solutions, a company that has faced vociferous landowner objections and various setbacks in its plans. The company’s proposed $8 billion, 2,500-mile pipeline system would carry tons of planet-warming CO2 emissions for storage deep underground in North Dakota. The gas would come from 57 ethanol plants in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. Construction has not begun anywhere along Summit’s proposed route.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.