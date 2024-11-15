Rudy Giuliani has turned over his luxury watches in defamation case, rep says

NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Rudy Giuliani says the former New York City mayor is relinquishing his cherished watches ahead of a deadline to turn over his assets to two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him. Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman on Thursday posted a video on the social platform X from a FedEx store in Florida, where he showed more than a dozen watches laid out on a table. Giuliani was ordered last week to quickly turn over his prized assets as part of the judgment after missing an Oct. 29 deadline.

