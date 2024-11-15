Skip to Content
AP National

Trump builds White House staff with Cheung as communications director and Gor as personnel director

By
Published 11:58 AM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Steven Cheung will serve as his White House communications director and Sergio Gor will run the personnel office. Both positions could be influential in the new administration, helping to develop its public messaging and internal workforce. Cheung led communications for Trump’s campaign. Gor ran a publishing company that he started with Trump’s eldest son, and he led a pro-Trump super PAC. Trump said he is “thrilled to have them join my White House.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content