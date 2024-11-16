Biden will become the first sitting US president to visit the Amazon rainforest

SAO PAULO (AP) — Joe Biden will become the first U.S. president to set foot in the Amazon rainforest during a brief stop in the Brazilian city of Manaus. The visit Sunday comes as the U.S. is expected to scale back its commitment to combating climate change under the incoming Donald Trump administration. Biden is expected to take an aerial tour over a part of the world’s largest tropical rainforest, meet local and indigenous leaders and visit an Amazonian museum as he looks to highlight his administration’s commitment to the preservation of the region. But the Trump administration is highly unlikely to prioritize the Amazon — or anything related to climate change.

