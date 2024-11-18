At UN climate talks, farmers argue for a share of money dedicated to fighting climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Developing nations have a long list of changes their farmers need to make to adapt to a warming climate. Things like new and more resilient seeds, more efficient tractors and other tools, better water management systems and much more. But all that costs money, and that’s why advocates say that negotiators at the United Nations climate talks in Azerbaijan should dedicate funds specifically for agriculture. They say such spending would pay off in reduced emissions. But some experts say that a better focus for aid to developing nations would be to directly target cuts in fossil fuel use.

