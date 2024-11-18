Numerous children injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media say numerous children were injured by a vehicle at the gate of an elementary school in central China’s Hunan province. Students were arriving for classes on Tuesday morning at Yongan Elementary School in the city of Changde when the incident occurred. No details were immediately available, and it wasn’t clear whether the vehicle had lost control or whether it was a deliberate attack. Chinese schools have been subject to numerous attacks by people armed with knives or using vehicles as weapons.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.