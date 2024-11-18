Police seek witnesses, cell phone video after gunfire during a parade in New Orleans kills 2

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities in New Orleans are imploring witnesses to come forward with information about two outbreaks of gunfire during a neighborhood parade that left two people dead and 13 hurt. They are also seeking to reassure the public that the Sunday afternoon gunfire was an aberration in a city where violent crime has been going down. Council member Oliver Thomas hailed the parade tradition as an important part of city culture and a driver of commerce. Thomas has stressed Sunday’s violence had nothing to do with organizers or participants. Still unclear Monday was whether the two incidents were related, and the motives behind them.

