Starmer calls for strong UK-China relationship as he meets with Xi in Brazil

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he wants a strong and durable relationship with China as he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Brazil. It’s the first time a British leader has met with Xi in recent years as ties between both countries deteriorated over security and human rights concerns and China’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine. Starmer became prime minister in July and he is seeking to repair relations with Beijing. The last time a U.K. leader met with Xi was in 2018. Starmer also raised more thorny issues including concerns over the detention of Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher and activist Jimmy Lai. The U.K. citizen has been in custody since December 2020.

