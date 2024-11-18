Texas proposal would give schools the option to use Bible teachings in lessons

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas public schools could use teachings from the Bible in lessons as an option for students from kindergarten through fifth grade under a proposal before the state board of education. Hours of testimony were heard Monday for and against the plan. It mirrors Republican-led efforts in other states to incorporate religious teaching into public school classrooms, The board is expected to hold a final vote on the measure Friday. The curriculum designed by the state’s public education agency would allow teachings from Bible and concepts such as the Golden Rule. Under the plan, it would be optional for schools to adopt the curriculum though they would receive additional funding if they did so.

