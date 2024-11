LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say two police officers have been shot in the city of Louisville. The Louisville Metro Police Department said in a post on social media Tuesday night that the two officers were shot in the Smoketown neighborhood. Both were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. No information was immediately released about their condition. Police had a heavy presence at the scene.

