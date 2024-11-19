Croatia to hold a presidential election on Dec. 29

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s prime minister says the European Union country will hold a presidential election on Dec. 29. The government is expected on Thursday to formally schedule the vote. A runoff vote will be held two weeks later if no candidate wins an outright majority in December. Incumbent populist President Zoran Milanović has said he will run for reelection. Milanović is backed by the opposition Social Democratic Party, while his main challenger is expected to be governing conservative party candidate Dragan Primorac.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.