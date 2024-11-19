Rafael Nadal will play Davis Cup singles for Spain against the Netherlands ahead of retirement

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal has been picked to play singles for Spain against the Netherlands at the Davis Cup Final 8. It is the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s last event before he retires. The lineups for both countries were announced about an hour before their quarterfinal was scheduled to begin on Tuesday on an indoor hard court at the sold-out Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga. The 38-year-old Nadal will face 80th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening singles match, before No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain goes up against No. 40 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

