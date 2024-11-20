Congo opposition leaders call for protests against president’s plan to change constitution

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Leaders of the main opposition parties in Congo have called for nationwide protests against President Felix Tshisekedi’s plans to draft a new constitution. Last month, he announced that a national commission will be set up next year to draft a new constitution for the Central African country, raising concern among the opposition over possible altering of the presidential term limit. Opposition politicians — including former president Joseph Kabila and former presidential candidates Martin Fayulu and ⁠Moise Katumbi — have called for protests against Tshisekedi’s plans. Tshisekedi was reelected last December with results questioned by the opposition.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.