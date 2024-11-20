FTX co-founder gets no prison time after cooperating in case against Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (AP) — An apologetic FTX co-founder has been sentenced to no time in prison after a prosecutor and a judge praised his cooperation against Sam Bankman-Fried and his efforts to recover money for victims of the cryptocurrency fraud. Gary Wang testified for parts of three days at Bankman-Fried’s trial last year, explaining his role as FTX’s chief technology officer in a fraud that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan described as one of the biggest in U.S. history. Kaplan praised Wang on Wednesday for being the first person to cooperate. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said Wang’s cooperation went beyond the FTX case, enabling prosecutors to find other unrelated financial frauds.

