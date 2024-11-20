Fugitive arrested after a standoff in Chicago is being returned to Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — A man arrested in August after a 15-hour police standoff in Chicago is being returned to Mississippi. Joshua Zimmerman escaped from the jail in DeSoto County, Mississippi, about two months before he was captured at a restaurant a few blocks from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Zimmerman was wearing street clothes and was not handcuffed when he fled from the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando, Mississippi, on June 14. He was set to make a court appearance that day on Mississippi charges of attempted murder and armed robbery. He was also awaiting extradition to Texas, where he is charged with murder,

