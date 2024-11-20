Greek police say they have seized explosives and weapons in an Athens apartment building

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have seized explosives and weapons in a search of a storage area in an apartment building in Athens. The search comes about two weeks after raids on five locations in Athens uncovered large quantities of explosives and firearms. Authorities said that earlier operation was aimed at dismantling a significant criminal weapons storage and distribution network. It was not immediately clear whether the two cases were related. Organized crime and racketeering groups have periodically carried out small-scale bombings and targeted killings in Greece. The country also has a decades-long history of far-left extremism involving small urban groups.

