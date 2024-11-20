How to watch and stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (AP) — The holiday season really kicks off when the massive helium balloons start floating through New York. For the second year in a row, the Nov. 28 parade starts at 8:30 a.m., in all time zones and will be on NBC, available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers. For cord cutters, the parade is being simulcast on Peacock and an encore telecast begins at 2 p.m. ET/PT. A Spanish language simulcast will also be on Telemundo. This year is starrier than ever. Grammy-, Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winner Jennifer Hudson will perform, as will global pop icon and Grammy-winner Kylie Minogue and Tony-, Grammy-, and Emmy winner Billy Porter.

