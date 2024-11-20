New study shows voting for Native Americans is harder than ever

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — A study of access to polls during elections has found systemic barriers to voting on tribal lands contribute to substantial disparities in turnout. Released Tuesday by the Brennan Center for Justice, the study examines 21 states with federally recognized tribal lands that have a population of at least 5,000 and where more than 20% of residents identify as American Indian or Alaska Native. Researchers found that, between 2012 and 2022, voter participation in federal elections was 7% lower in midterms and 15% lower in presidential elections than among those living off tribal lands in the same states. Long distances to polling places on tribal lands and little to no public transportation are among the hurdles cited.

