NYPD gets a new top cop after months of turmoil. Jessica Tisch is the 2nd woman to lead the force

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed sanitation chief Jessica Tisch as police commissioner. A city government stalwart and ex-NYPD official, she’ll be just the second woman in the high-profile, high-pressure post. The move announced Wednesday comes at a critical time for the nation’s largest police department, shoring up its leadership after a tumultuous stretch punctuated by former commissioner Edward Caban’s exit in September amid a federal investigation. Days later, his interim replacement, Thomas Donlon, disclosed that he, too, had been searched by the FBI. The 43-year-old Tisch has worked for the city for 16 years, holding leadership roles in several agencies.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.