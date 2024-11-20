New Zealanders are banned from displaying gang symbols as a new law takes effect

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A ban on New Zealanders wearing or displaying symbols of gang affiliation in public has taken effect, with police officers arresting a man for breaking the law three minutes later. The prohibition on displaying gang insignia anywhere outside private homes, including on clothing or in vehicles, is among a suite of new measures intended to bolster police powers to disrupt the groups. New Zealand’s center-right government says the measures, which took effect Thursday, will reduce the membership of gangs responsible for violence and drug crimes, but opponents say the law breaches civil liberties, disproportionately targets Indigenous Māori and won’t reduce group numbers.

