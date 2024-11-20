Nvidia is Wall Street’s most valuable company. How it got there, by the numbers

Nvidia has once again turned out quarterly results that exceeded Wall Street’s forecasts. The company has seen soaring demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power artificial intelligence applications. Revenue nearly doubled in the latest quarter from the same period a year earlier, Nvidia said Wednesday. The company expects further strong revenue growth in the current quarter that ends in January. Investors will be watching to see if demand for the company’s next-generation AI chip called Blackwell can help it maintain the red-hot pace. Nvidia is now the most valuable company in the S&P 500, worth more than Apple and Microsoft.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.