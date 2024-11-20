Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur extends tenure as longest-serving woman in US House with election win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur has won another term in the U.S. House after defeating a Republican state lawmaker endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump. Kaptur’s winning margin in final results certified Wednesday averted an automatic recount in her northwest Ohio race. Fourth-term state Rep. Derek Merrin had been endorsed by Donald Trump. The 38-year-old Republican’s race is the first loss by a Trump-endorsed candidate in the state, which went for the president-elect three times. Victory allows the 78-year-old Kaptur to continue her streak as the longest-serving woman in House history. Her perceived vulnerability prompted spending exceeding $23 million.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.