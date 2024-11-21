A former staffer exposes how Russia’s disinformation machine worked in Central African Republic

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — When Ephrem Yalike-Ngonzo was first approached in 2019 by a Russian who suggested he help promote the activities of the Central African Republic’s army and Russian forces in the country, the journalist believed that he was doing the right thing. But he soon realized that he was recruited by Kremlin-backed Wagner forces to spread Russian propaganda in the country, the crown jewel in Moscow’s operations on the African continent. Despite threats and intimidation, Yalike-Ngonzo fled and made it to Europe several months ago with the help of The Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa. On Thursday, he became the first person to tell the story of the Russian disinformation machine in Central African Republic from the inside.

