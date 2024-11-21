Democrats strike deal to get more Biden judges confirmed before Congress adjourns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate won’t hold votes on four of President Joe Biden’s appellate court nominees as part of a deal with Republicans to allow for speedier consideration of other judicial nominations. The deal will bring Biden within striking distance of the 234 total in judicial confirmations that occurred in President-elect Donald Trump’s first term. Currently, the number of judges confirmed under Biden totals 221. Republicans forced numerous procedural votes this week as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to get more of Biden’s nominees confirmed. Liberal groups are unhappy with the deal, saying all of Biden’s nominees should be confirmed before Republicans take the majority in January.

