Pakistani court bars party of jailed former PM from rallying on eve of visit by Belarus president

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A court in Pakistan’s capital has barred the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding a planned rally in Islamabad on Sunday, a day before the president of Belarus arrives for an official three-day visit. The ruling Thursday was a setback for the supporters of Khan who planned to stage a massive rally ahead of the visit of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to demand the former prime minister’s release. It was not immediately clear whether Khan’s party would withdraw its call to hold the protest. The court has asked authorities to inform Khan’s party about the sensitivity of Sunday when Lukashenko will be in the capital.

