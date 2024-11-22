One of 3 Massachusetts communities reach a deal with their striking teachers

BOSTON (AP) — One of three Massachusetts communities have reached a deal with their striking teachers union, leaving two left to hammer out a final agreement. The Union of Gloucester Educators said the union and the Gloucester School Committee had reached a tentative agreement and classes will resume Monday. The deal comes as a judge pledged to waive mounting fines against striking teachers in three Massachusetts communities for Friday if they agree to return to the classroom by Monday. Classrooms remained shuttered in Beverly, Gloucester and Marblehead again on Friday, marking the end of the second full week that teachers have taken to the picket lines.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.