Disabled Americans rely on rideshare apps but say they still face discrimination

Disabled rideshare users have for years reported having less access to Lyft and Uber than able-bodied people. People who use wheelchairs often have long wait times for an accessible vehicle, and people who use guide dogs say they’re often denied a ride. Lyft and Uber plan to push app updates to address cancellations and misunderstandings. They’ve also settled past federal lawsuits with the Justice Department over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. But disabled users still want to see better enforcement of discrimination policies and better training for drivers on their ADA obligations.

