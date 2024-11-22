Switzerland bars exports to Polish firm after Swiss-made ammunition ends up in Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government says it is barring exports to a Polish military hardware supplier after concluding that some 645,000 rounds of Swiss-made small-caliber ammunition ended up in Ukraine in violation of Swiss law. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said exports to the Polish company will be barred because “the risk of diversion to Ukraine is assessed as being too high.” Switzerland has long touted its neutrality in world affairs, and Swiss law bans exports of Swiss-owned or Swiss-made military hardware to countries in conflict. However the Swiss government has backed European Union economic sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine. The secretariat said the Polish importer, UMO, didn’t honor the contractual commitments it made to the Swiss manufacturer.

