US senator says Trump would laugh at Canada’s military spending as Canadian security forum begins

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — A U.S. senator and supporter of Donald Trump said Friday the president-elect would laugh at Canada’s current military spending plans and said the country must do more. Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch, a former Foreign Relations Committee chairman, made the remarks at the start of the annual Halifax International Security Forum which attracts defense and security officials from Western democracies. According to NATO figures, Canada was estimated to be spending 1.33% of GDP on its military budget in 2023, below the 2% target that NATO countries have set for themselves. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada will meet the alliance’s target by 2032.

