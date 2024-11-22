What to know about Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Trump’s pick for labor secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has named Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer to lead the Department of Labor, elevating a Republican congresswoman who has strong support from unions in her district but lost reelection in November. Chavez-DeRemer has a legislative record that has drawn plaudits from unions, but organized labor leaders remain skeptical about Trump’s agenda for workers. Trump, in general, has not supported policies that make it easier for workers to organize. Chavez-DeRemer is a one-term congresswoman, having lost reelection in her competitive Oregon district earlier this month. She joins Secretary of State-designate Marco Rubio, the Florida senator, as the second Latino pick for Trump’s second Cabinet.

