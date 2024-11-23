New Mexico city reaches $20M settlement in the death of a woman shot by officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A city in New Mexico has reached a $20 million settlement with the family of a woman shot and killed by a police officer who was later charged with second-degree murder. Teresa Gomez was fatally shot in October 2023 after a Las Cruces police officer on a bicycle approached her while she sat in a parked car. The officer was charged in January with second-degree murder and then fired from the Las Cruces Police Department. The city announced the settlement with Gomez’s family on Friday. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. His trial is scheduled for June 2.

